Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth S. Calhoun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth S. Calhoun Obituary
Ruth S. Calhoun

Germantown - Ruth S. Calhoun, 95, of Germantown, TN. went to heaven to be with her husband of 60 years, Bedford L. Calhoun on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She is survived by her children, Mary Calhoun and Martha Calhoun Lamb (Ricky), two grandchildren, Carolina Lamb Apgar (Curtis) and Leslie Lamb, three sisters, Jane Mann, Ann Wilson and Lynn Harris and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank her caregivers, Gwen Spencer, Joyce Lang, Diane King and Undra Reed for their faithful service.

Mrs. Calhoun was a longtime member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where she met her husband, Whitehaven Baptist Church, where she raised her children, and Germantown Baptist Church until recently. She had the kind and gentle spirit which was highly spoken about in the Bible.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 22 from 5:00 pm. until 8:00pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 2:30 pm. also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now