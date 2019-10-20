|
Ruth S. Calhoun
Germantown - Ruth S. Calhoun, 95, of Germantown, TN. went to heaven to be with her husband of 60 years, Bedford L. Calhoun on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She is survived by her children, Mary Calhoun and Martha Calhoun Lamb (Ricky), two grandchildren, Carolina Lamb Apgar (Curtis) and Leslie Lamb, three sisters, Jane Mann, Ann Wilson and Lynn Harris and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank her caregivers, Gwen Spencer, Joyce Lang, Diane King and Undra Reed for their faithful service.
Mrs. Calhoun was a longtime member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where she met her husband, Whitehaven Baptist Church, where she raised her children, and Germantown Baptist Church until recently. She had the kind and gentle spirit which was highly spoken about in the Bible.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 22 from 5:00 pm. until 8:00pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 2:30 pm. also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019