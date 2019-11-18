|
Ruth "Carolyn" Strahl
Bartlett - Ruth "Carolyn" Strahl, age 94, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away at her home on Saturday November 16, 2019. she was born October 15, 1925 to the late Martin and Grace Stevens. Carolyn was a member of Bartlett Hills Baptist, formerly known as Raleigh Baptist. She was a loyal wife and companion to her late husband, Joseph Donald Strahl, a mother to Peggy Sneed and Don Strahl and countless others who considered their second mom. Carolyn was affectionately known a Gigi and Grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Donald Strahl and her 10 siblings. Carolyn is survived by her children Peggy Sneed and Don Strahl (Lou), 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19th 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with a service to follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens (3700 N. Germantown Road)
In lieu of flowers gifts in memory of Carolyn may be offered to
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Strahl family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019