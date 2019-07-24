|
|
In Loving Memory of Our Dear Precious Mother
Ruthie Lee Smith
September 5, 1932 - July 23, 2015
It has been four years since you went home to be with the Lord but there is still a great emptiness in our hearts.
Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. You have left an indelible legacy for us to follow. Thank you for living a holy life before us and teaching us the right way to live. Thank you for loving us so dear, and sticking by us during the toughest times in our lives. Thank you for loving our children and always going out of your way to do whatever you could to train them as you had trained us. Thank you for knowing the right words to say to encourage us to hold on to God's unchanging hand and teaching us not to give up, but to put all our trust in God and know that he will see us through no matter what. Thank you for showing us what it means to be a good mother, a devoted wife and a friend to others. Thank you for fighting the good fight of faith and enduring until the end. Thank you for teaching us how to love God and others.
Mother Smith, we can hear God saying those sweet words, "Well Done thy good and faithful servant". Mother, we will always love and cherish you. Your memories will live in our hearts forever!
Your Children, Carolyn (Lois) DePriest, Melvin Smith (Phyllis), Gloria Bell (Alexander), Ann (Shirley) Smith, Willie Smith (Karen), Calvin (Jerry) Smith, Your Grand & Great Grandchildren, Keisha M. Richardson, Alex Bell (Shamika), Kim Smith, Justin Bell, Calvin Jayden Smith, Melvin Smith II, Chase Smith, Alexandria Bell, Kai Richardson, Melvin Smith III, and Jacobi Beecher.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019