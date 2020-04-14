|
Ruthie Mae Matthews
Memphis - Ruthie Mae Matthews, 90, of Memphis, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Gene Rudolph Matthews, her children, Rufus James, Ruben John, Larry Rue, Harry Ray and Melvin Lynn Matthews.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Ray, Bland Rudolph (Lisa), Ruthie Elaine Brodnax (Keith) and Patricia Jean Gordon (Erskine), 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two brothers in Detroit, Michigan, Willie and Ulysses Hamilton, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, church members, neighbors and friends.
Mrs. Matthews was a faithful member of Morning View Baptist Church since 1965.
The family will have a private service at Memorial Park Cemetery where Mrs. Matthews will be entombed.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020