Ryan "Heath" Akins
June 9, 1992 - May 26, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Ryan "Heath" Akins announce his unexpected passing on May 26, 2020 at the age of 27. Heath was born in Memphis TN June 9, 1992. He was lovingly referred to by his family as "Hebe" from a very young age. Heath loved spending time outside during his adolescent years doing what young boys do, most always he'd be barefoot no matter the season. Heath had a very inquisitive mind early on. He would ask questions daily about many subjects that no one in the family could answer. On his own accord he would do the research and later come back to tell us all how he now knew the answer. He grew into a young man that continued to seek out and unlock the mysteries of this world that fascinated him most.
Heath enjoyed many activities and interest. Hunting with his father and brothers, water sports on Greers Ferry Lake. His most enjoyed activity was in the Rocky Mountains, skiing and snowboarding with his family. Heath loved reading and collecting books on many subjects, writing poetry, music of different genres and sharing play lists with his brothers and friends.
Heath graduated from Collierville High in 2010. He spent his college freshman year at the University of Colorado to fuel his passion for snowboarding. Heath returned to Tennessee his sophomore year at UT Knoxville, stating "I'm a southern boy at heart". Heath studied Spanish in Spain and graduated with a degree in economics and minor in Spanish.
Heath's humanitarian side had him preparing to go abroad, first starting in Seoul, South Korea to teach English this coming July. He had come to the conclusion that helping others was most important to him. He was compassionately committed and excited to begin this new journey and see the world he was so fascinated by.
Heath's love for his family was unmessureable as ours is for him. He was so many things to each of us, his presence filled our home and our hearts.
Heath leaves behind his parents, Rob and Deborah Akins, brothers Matthew and Lake. His grandparents Tommy and Schuler Songer, three uncles, four aunts, fourteen cousins, a step Grandmother and aunt and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation made in Heath's name to your favorite charity.
A memorial service to celebrate Heath's life will be held at Spring Creek Ranch, 149 Chinquapin Drive, Collierville TN on Monday June 1, 2020 at 1 pm. Eli Morris of Hope Presbyterian will be officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.