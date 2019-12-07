Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Presbyterian Church
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Cordova, TN
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Presbyterian Church
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Cordova, TN
Resources
Ryan B. Chambers


1990 - 2019
Ryan B. Chambers Obituary
Ryan B. Chambers

Arlington - Ryan B. Chambers of Arlington, TN. passed away on December 3, 2019, after a long battle with Brain Cancer at age 29.

Ryan was born August 2, 1990 in Langhorne, Pennsylvania the son of Ken and Cissy Chambers. He graduated from UT Knoxville and the University of Memphis, Cecil C. Humphrey's School of Law with a degree of Juris Doctor, Cum Laude. He enjoyed golfing, comedy movies, music, and watching his beloved sports teams Eagles, Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies and spending summers at Lake Pickwick boating with family and friends. His caring spirit, wit, and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

He was employed by Wyatt, Tarrant, and Combs Law Firm in Memphis, TN, where he passionately embraced his career and the people he worked with. Ryan also enjoyed helping others; receiving recognition for Outstanding Pro Bono Service and served as a volunteer to West Clinic Cancer Center and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital fundraising events.

Those who will miss Ryan the most include his father and mother Ken and Cissy Chambers, his sister Kristen Chambers, his niece Ava Foster, his grandparents Dean Chambers, Eleazar and Dora Silva, his aunts and uncles Richard Bierman and Ron Savoie - Gerald and Letty Sanchez - Joe and Dora Pulido - Robert and Anita Silva - Rene Silva - Nora Silva - Cesar and Ana Rodriguez , and his beloved girlfriend Emily Nickell, many cousins and other family members and a host of friends.

He was reunited in Heaven with his grandparents Allan and Dolores Bierman, cousins Sixta Silva and Francisco Silva.

Service to celebrate Ryan's life will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church at 8500 Walnut Grove Rd., Cordova, Saturday December 14th. The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Chapel followed by the church service at 11 a.m. A procession will follow to the Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery at 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis followed by a reception at the Parkside Event Center on the grounds of the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to West Cancer Center or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
