Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Jones Obituary
Ryan Jones

Ryan Jones, 46, was a retired Memphis firefighter of Millington, TN passed away March 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Dannie Jones and is survived by his wife, Melanie Jones; daughter, Caroline Jones of Millington, TN; son, Logan Jones of Millington, TN; parents, Ricky and Louise Logan; sister, Natasha (Jeremy) Simmons of Collierville, TN and Page (Donnie) Streeter of Greenville, TN; brothers, Timothy Jamerson of Southaven, MS and Rick Logan of Olive Branch, MS. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Mar 4) from 11:30 AM until the service at 1:00 PM at River of Life Church (220 Beaver Rd, Munford, TN 38058). Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to Speed the Light World Missions or River of Life Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -