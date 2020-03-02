|
Ryan Jones
Ryan Jones, 46, was a retired Memphis firefighter of Millington, TN passed away March 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Dannie Jones and is survived by his wife, Melanie Jones; daughter, Caroline Jones of Millington, TN; son, Logan Jones of Millington, TN; parents, Ricky and Louise Logan; sister, Natasha (Jeremy) Simmons of Collierville, TN and Page (Donnie) Streeter of Greenville, TN; brothers, Timothy Jamerson of Southaven, MS and Rick Logan of Olive Branch, MS. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Mar 4) from 11:30 AM until the service at 1:00 PM at River of Life Church (220 Beaver Rd, Munford, TN 38058). Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to Speed the Light World Missions or River of Life Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020