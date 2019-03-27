Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd.
Walnut Grove, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Solomon Temple M.B. Church
1460 Winchester Rd.
View Map
Sallie B. Clark Obituary
Sallie B. Clark

Memphis, TN

Sallie B. Clark, 79 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at her residence. Sallie retied from Winter Garden company as a Food Processor. Visitation Friday March 29, 2019 4:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m. at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Funeral service Saturday March 30, 2019 12 noon held at Solomon Temple M.B. Church 1460 Winchester Rd. Interment will be in New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019
