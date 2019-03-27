|
Sallie B. Clark
Memphis, TN
Sallie B. Clark, 79 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at her residence. Sallie retied from Winter Garden company as a Food Processor. Visitation Friday March 29, 2019 4:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m. at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Funeral service Saturday March 30, 2019 12 noon held at Solomon Temple M.B. Church 1460 Winchester Rd. Interment will be in New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019