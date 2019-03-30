|
Sallie Naomi Foster
Clarksdale, MS
Sallie was born in Clarksdale, MS on September, 15, 1946 and passed away March 25, 2019 in Memphis, TN. She was pre-deceased by her parents Georgia Ophelia and Ernest Hall Foster and her brother Milton H. Foster (Shorty). She is survived by her brother Floyd W. Foster (Wes), nephew Robert Cord Foster (Roxanne) and niece Elizabeth Britt Foster. She will be dearly missed by her childhood and longtime friend Patty Matthews-Fraser of Hernando, MS. Over a 40 year distinguished career Sallie held the position of Executive Assistant to the President and CEO of Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center, Le Bonheur Health Systems and the Urban Child Institute. She was honored with the prestigious Secretary of the Year award in 1984 by the Memphis Chapter of Professional Secretaries International. Sallie loved music, art and theater. She enjoyed attending symphony concerts, playing piano, singing and was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church choir for more than 30 years.
March 31, Sunday, visitation will begin at 1:00 pm followed by services at 2:00 pm at Oakhurst Baptist Church 828 W. 2nd St. Clarksdale, MS 38614. Interment to follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Clarksdale, MS. April 13, Saturday at 11:00 am there will be a Celebration of Life for Sallie in the chapel at Second Presbyterian Church at 4055 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Music Ministry at Second Presbyterian Church, Memphis TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 30, 2019