Sally Ruth GingrichMunford - Sally Ruth Gingrich, 70, passed away on November 9, 2020 at her home. She was a retired receiving clerk for Kroger.Ms. Gingrich leaves two sons, Jon Gingrich and Donn Gingrich (Nina); four grandchildren, Megan Binger, Jon Gingrich, Jr., Harlee Gingrich, Luke Gingrich. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Gingrich.The family will receive friends at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel from 12pm until the service at 2pm on Monday, November 23rd. Interment will follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com