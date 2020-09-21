Sally V. Buehler
Memphis, Tennessee - Sally V. Buehler, 84, was born on September 5, 1936 to William H. & Matilda Scott Branum in Lake Alfred, Florida. She passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Sally grew up in Hornersville, Missouri being raised by her grandmother, whom lived with her and Howard before she died in 1964. Sally spent a short time in Michigan before marrying Howard and moving to Cape Girardeau, Missouri then onto Memphis, Tennessee. She raised three children, Richard, Rebecca and Robert.
After Robert started school, Sally went back to school and became the District Sales Claim Manager's Secretary at Allstate Insurance where she spent the next 20 years. She and Howard enjoyed traveling and the many people they met along the way.
Her parents and two brothers Billy & Gerrard preceded her in death.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Howard, their children Richard (Janey), Rebecca, and Robert (Kimber) Buehler; grandchildren Kamron and Cason; brother-in-law & sister-in-law John and Judy Buehler; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, September 23 from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening and funeral services well be Thursday, September 24 beginning at one o'clock in the afternoon all held a Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Dr. Stephen Cook of Second Baptist Church will lead the services.
Mrs. Buehler's family would also like to give a special thank you to the staff of Belmont Village and Compassus Hospice.
Memorial gifts in Sally's honor should be sent to Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117 or the Alzheimer's Association
of Memphis, 3185 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis, TN 38115.
Online condolences, livestream, floral gifts and directions may be found through Sally's personal webpage at www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com
