Memphis - Salvo F. Harrington, 72 of Memphis, TN passed away on Thursday, March 5th, 2020. Sal was born in Winsted, CT and through his military duties as a decorated marine, lived in Memphis, TN where he met his wife Anita of 50 years and later raised his family. Everyone that knew Sal enjoyed his comical stories and his love for TN football. He is survived by Josephine Genova, Tina Robinson, David Luraschi, and Patricia Hutcheson. Children: Elizabeth (Greg) Schoen, Christopher (Ranae) Harrington, Anthony (Lori) Harrington. 8 grandchildren: Morgan (Chris) Pratt, Jacqulyn, Cayton, Liam, Avery, Brinkley, Ainsley and Andrew. 1 great grandchild: Stella. Beloved niece: Tracy (Jay) Sturdivant and Gunner Vines and his many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sal was especially grateful for his long time care from Dr. Eric Johnson and his staff at Stern Cardiovascular. Services will be at the Catholic Church of the Ascension, 3680 Ramill Road, Memphis, TN. Visitation will be Friday March 13, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Catholic Church of Ascension.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020