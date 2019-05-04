Sam Jordan, Sr.



Germantown - Sam Jordan, Sr., 81 of Germantown, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Finis Jordan and Brooksie Meter Jordan, also a brother-in-law, Tony Harrison. Mr. Jordan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise Jordan, son, Sam Jordan, Jr. (Kelly), granddaughter, Whitney Jordan, sisters, Clara Worlds (Morris) and Virginia Harrison and three nieces. Mr. Jordan retired from his milk distributorship where he worked with Deans Foods. He graduated from Halls High School in 1956 and served later in the U.S. Army Reserves. He attended Germantown Baptist Church. He loved to fish and to garden at Shelby Farms where he would share his veggies. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, May 5 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow. Memorial contributions can be made to Germantown Baptist Church or the West Cancer Center. Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 4, 2019