Samantha Taylor-Rosa
Hernandez, MS
Samantha "Angel Face" Taylor-Rosa, Hernandez MS, Age 36, joined our Lord Jesus March 2, 2019. Samantha was the only child born to and survived by Larry and Sherry Taylor. She is survived by her husband Deion Rosa and her seven beautiful children Blaiden Rosa 16, Draiven Rosa 13, Jestin Rosa 11, Angel Rosa 9, Ivy Rosa 7, Rosie Rosa 4, and Roman Rosa 2. Service at Desoto Hills Baptist Church at the date to be determined.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019