Resources
More Obituaries for Samantha Taylor-Rosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha Taylor-Rosa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samantha Taylor-Rosa Obituary
Samantha Taylor-Rosa

Hernandez, MS

Samantha "Angel Face" Taylor-Rosa, Hernandez MS, Age 36, joined our Lord Jesus March 2, 2019. Samantha was the only child born to and survived by Larry and Sherry Taylor. She is survived by her husband Deion Rosa and her seven beautiful children Blaiden Rosa 16, Draiven Rosa 13, Jestin Rosa 11, Angel Rosa 9, Ivy Rosa 7, Rosie Rosa 4, and Roman Rosa 2. Service at Desoto Hills Baptist Church at the date to be determined.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.