Samuel C. Nichols. Jr.
Memphis - Artist, Sam Nichols fully lived his 95 years on this earth. At 17 he volunteered for the Navy in WWII, serving as radioman in both Atlantic & Pacific Theaters of War. Afterwards he graduated from the renowned Art Center of L.A. Later he became Creative Director for the Jantzen Co of Portland, OR.
Creative ventures in Lonerock,OR & Arizona followed. After the death of his beloved wife, Lorraine, Sam was miraculously put in touch with his childhood sweetheart, Joy & returned to Memphis to marry her.
Surviving this wonderful man are his wife, Joy J. Thierman, his daughter Michelle Hutchinson (Joshua), son Gen. Michael Nichols (Beverly) of Portland, OR; sister Mildred Gustafson Burnell (Bill); Grandchild, Lisa; great-grandchild Harlow, Portland,OR & stepsons, Randy Thierman (Beth) of Charlotte, NC & Carl Marshall (Cristal) of Tokyo, Japan.
A Life Celebration Service will be at 2:00 PM, Wed., Dec. 4 at Unity Church of PC, 9228 Walnut Grove Rd. Memorials may be sent to the Center, or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019