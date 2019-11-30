Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Nichols.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel C. Nichols. Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel C. Nichols. Jr. Obituary
Samuel C. Nichols. Jr.

Memphis - Artist, Sam Nichols fully lived his 95 years on this earth. At 17 he volunteered for the Navy in WWII, serving as radioman in both Atlantic & Pacific Theaters of War. Afterwards he graduated from the renowned Art Center of L.A. Later he became Creative Director for the Jantzen Co of Portland, OR.

Creative ventures in Lonerock,OR & Arizona followed. After the death of his beloved wife, Lorraine, Sam was miraculously put in touch with his childhood sweetheart, Joy & returned to Memphis to marry her.

Surviving this wonderful man are his wife, Joy J. Thierman, his daughter Michelle Hutchinson (Joshua), son Gen. Michael Nichols (Beverly) of Portland, OR; sister Mildred Gustafson Burnell (Bill); Grandchild, Lisa; great-grandchild Harlow, Portland,OR & stepsons, Randy Thierman (Beth) of Charlotte, NC & Carl Marshall (Cristal) of Tokyo, Japan.

A Life Celebration Service will be at 2:00 PM, Wed., Dec. 4 at Unity Church of PC, 9228 Walnut Grove Rd. Memorials may be sent to the Center, or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -