Samuel Cole Gaskill passed away suddenly, unexpectedly and accidentally on Sept. 1, 2019. He was 22 years old. He was a smart, funny young man who was unapologetically himself, a compassionate light in the world with a contagious smile who made everyone he encountered feel loved. He will be remembered by family, friends and all who met him as a lover of life, people and justice.
Sam was born in Memphis on July 7, 1997. He attended Maria Montessori School, White Station Middle School, St. Benedict at Auburndale High School and graduated from White Station High School.
He developed a love for choral music as a member of children's choirs at Church of the Holy Communion, and at White Station Middle and High he performed in a series of choral ensembles. His interest in and passion for music extended to playing the piano and to a lifelong love of all kinds of recorded and live music. He was a four-time attendee at the Bonaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, TN, among countless other festivals.
In 2019 he graduated from Saint Louis University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in communication and minoring in political science. He was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association Honor Society while at SLU. During his time in St. Louis his innate sense of social justice was nurtured, and he left college with a conviction to work for the betterment of his community and his world.
After college, he was accepted into the San Antonio cohort of Teach for America and spent four weeks at the TFA Institute at the University of Houston. During TFA training, he uncovered a flair and passion for teaching and planned to spend several years giving back by teaching young people.
In his relatively short life, Sam's impact on family and friends, acquaintances and strangers, was profound and widespread. All who met him remember a young man who was faithful and intelligent, who loved music and Memphis, who valued learning and reading and was fiercely devoted to his friends. He loved travel and spent a semester studying in Madrid. And he had a special love for his family's dogs, Holly, Libby and Miley.
Sam is survived by his mother and father, Kim and John Gaskill, and sister, Abby Gaskill. He also leaves behind grandmother Virgie Lewis; grandmother Norma Wimberly and her husband Lee Domann; grandfather Bob Gaskill and his wife Emily Gaskill; grandfather Ron Lewis and his wife Marilyn Lewis; three aunts, Kristie Lewis, Renee Hammons and Karen Ware along with her husband Tom Ware; and an uncle, Chris Gaskill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Memphis Humane Society, MIFA or Just City. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, 700 Poplar Ave. Above all, his family asks that Sam's light continues to shine through you. Share love, laughter and hugs with someone today.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019