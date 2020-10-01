Samuel Edward Bragg
Olive Branch - Samuel Edward Bragg, 80, of Olive Branch, MS went to be with God on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Bertie Charett Bragg of Olive Branch, MS and her children, Dr. Dannett Babb of FL. and Charett Hamby of Memphis and her 3 grandchildren, Kimberly, Matthew, and Brian and 3 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his daughter Natalie Dawn Bragg McNulty of Louisville, KY and her husband, Chris and his 3 grandchildren, Mitchell, Connor and Cole. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Vinson of Woodbury, TN. and 2 brothers, Bobby Bragg of LaVergne, TN. and Jimmy Bragg of Woodbury, TN., as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Davenport Bragg and Emory Bragg as well as his brother, Richard Bragg.
Ed was a veteran of the US Army and a retired firefighter from the City of Memphis Fire Department where he happily worked for 33 years. He was a member of the LaBelle Haven Baptist Church. He was born and raised in Woodbury, TN and moved to Memphis, TN in 1963. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by so many. All of his friends said "Big Ed" always had a smile on his face; he was hard working and helped countless people over the years, and was known in his neighborhood as the man who would gladly help with any project - big and small. He even built his own home with the help of friends, where he lived until his passing this week. When he wasn't working, he loved playing golf through the years and was a member of Houston Levee Golf Course. He loved driving his Ford truck everywhere, especially to the donut shop. He was a salt of the earth good Christian man with a heart of gold.
Graveside Services will be at 2:30 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his parents. Bro. Tom Fittis will officiate his service. Visitation with the family will begin at 1:00 until 2:00 pm at Woodbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memphis Fire Fighters Association https://www.iaff1784.org/
, mail to MFFA Foundation 5150 Stage Rd., Suite 103 Memphis, TN 38134 or a donation can be made to Fire Museum of Memphis (which he and Tony Brock painted the inside of 22 years ago). http://www.firemuseum.com/
Woodbury Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., Woodbury, TN. 37190, 615-563-2311. To leave condolences for his family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net