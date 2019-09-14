Services
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Ellison Daniel Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Ellison Daniel Jr. Obituary
Samuel Ellison Daniel, Jr.

Spring Hill - Samuel Ellison Daniel, Jr. age 82 of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of Memphis, TN passed away September 10, 2019. Born in Montgomery, AL to the late Samuel & Kate Daniel. He grew up in Henderson, TN and was a 1955 graduate of Chester Co. High School. He spent most of his life in Memphis, TN where he enjoyed playing golf and coaching the golf team at Harding Academy for 14 years. Sam attended Spring Meadows Church of Christ in Spring Hill, TN. Preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Daniel Stewart; great-granddaughter, Audrey Kate Pearce; brothers, Ed Daniel & Roy Daniel. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sylvia Lee Daniel of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Sam (Liz) Daniel of Franklin, TN and Michael Daniel of Miami, FL; daughter, Cindy West of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Ruth McCallum of Florence, AL; sister in-law, Joy Daniel of Collierville, TN; grandchildren, Adrienne (Brantley) Pearce, Michael (Emily) Daniel, Heather Stewart, Mallory (Andrew) Carroll, Jonathan (Mary Margaret) West and Callie West; great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Bryson, Amelia, Anna Ruth and Houston. Funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Cary Daniel will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. A memorial service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Germantown Church of Christ, 8723 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138. Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Children's Home in Spring Hill, TN, 804 Branham Cr. Spring Hill, TN 37174. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now