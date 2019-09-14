|
|
Samuel Ellison Daniel, Jr.
Spring Hill - Samuel Ellison Daniel, Jr. age 82 of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of Memphis, TN passed away September 10, 2019. Born in Montgomery, AL to the late Samuel & Kate Daniel. He grew up in Henderson, TN and was a 1955 graduate of Chester Co. High School. He spent most of his life in Memphis, TN where he enjoyed playing golf and coaching the golf team at Harding Academy for 14 years. Sam attended Spring Meadows Church of Christ in Spring Hill, TN. Preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Daniel Stewart; great-granddaughter, Audrey Kate Pearce; brothers, Ed Daniel & Roy Daniel. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sylvia Lee Daniel of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Sam (Liz) Daniel of Franklin, TN and Michael Daniel of Miami, FL; daughter, Cindy West of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Ruth McCallum of Florence, AL; sister in-law, Joy Daniel of Collierville, TN; grandchildren, Adrienne (Brantley) Pearce, Michael (Emily) Daniel, Heather Stewart, Mallory (Andrew) Carroll, Jonathan (Mary Margaret) West and Callie West; great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Bryson, Amelia, Anna Ruth and Houston. Funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Cary Daniel will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. A memorial service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Germantown Church of Christ, 8723 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138. Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Children's Home in Spring Hill, TN, 804 Branham Cr. Spring Hill, TN 37174. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 14, 2019