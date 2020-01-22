|
|
Samuel "Mike" Henderson
Samuel "Mike" Henderson, 86, Retired, died on January 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, January 24 at N.J. Ford Funeral Home at 12 S Parkway W with Services Saturday, January 25 at Parkway Gardens United Presby. Church at 1005 E. Shelby Dr. at 12 p.m. Burial will be Monday, January 27 at West TN Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene Rd. He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Henderson; son, Anthony J. Henderson; daughter, Melissa (Deverance) Bledsoe; and sister, Dorothy (Rev. James L.) Joyner.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020