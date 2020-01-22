Services
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel "Mike" Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel "Mike" Henderson Obituary
Samuel "Mike" Henderson

Samuel "Mike" Henderson, 86, Retired, died on January 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, January 24 at N.J. Ford Funeral Home at 12 S Parkway W with Services Saturday, January 25 at Parkway Gardens United Presby. Church at 1005 E. Shelby Dr. at 12 p.m. Burial will be Monday, January 27 at West TN Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene Rd. He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Henderson; son, Anthony J. Henderson; daughter, Melissa (Deverance) Bledsoe; and sister, Dorothy (Rev. James L.) Joyner.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -