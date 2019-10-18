|
|
In Loving Memory
Samuel Turner III
06/07/1960 - 10/22/2018
It has been one year since your transition to your eternal home. "Well done, thy good and faithful servant." We will forever remember and be proud of your achievements as an architect. You designed many beautiful churches, homes and buildings for the comfort and enjoyment of many.
Holding you forever in our memory:
Susan Hunter-Turner loving wife; Samuel Turner, Jr., father and wife Sharon; Dr. C. L. Bohannon, son; Samuel Turner IV son, and wife Whitney; Aaron Turner, son; Jason Scott, stepson; Dana James, stepdaughter and her husband Peter; Angela Harden, stepdaughter; Ruth Hicks, sister, and her friend Anthony; Lelia Young, sister and her husband Kevin; Dr. Cynthia Calhoun, stepsister; Nia Grace Turner, granddaughter; Samuel Turner V, grandson; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019