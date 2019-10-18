Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel J. Turner Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel J. Turner Iii In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Samuel Turner III

06/07/1960 - 10/22/2018

It has been one year since your transition to your eternal home. "Well done, thy good and faithful servant." We will forever remember and be proud of your achievements as an architect. You designed many beautiful churches, homes and buildings for the comfort and enjoyment of many.

Holding you forever in our memory:

Susan Hunter-Turner loving wife; Samuel Turner, Jr., father and wife Sharon; Dr. C. L. Bohannon, son; Samuel Turner IV son, and wife Whitney; Aaron Turner, son; Jason Scott, stepson; Dana James, stepdaughter and her husband Peter; Angela Harden, stepdaughter; Ruth Hicks, sister, and her friend Anthony; Lelia Young, sister and her husband Kevin; Dr. Cynthia Calhoun, stepsister; Nia Grace Turner, granddaughter; Samuel Turner V, grandson; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.