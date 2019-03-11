|
Samuel Lee Sitton
Hernando, MS
Samuel Lee Sitton, 85, passed away March 7, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a retired locomotive engineer with Union Pacific Railroad with over 45 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rose; 4 children; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 pm immediately followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 11, 2019