Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Samuel Lee Sitton Obituary
Samuel Lee Sitton

Hernando, MS

Samuel Lee Sitton, 85, passed away March 7, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a retired locomotive engineer with Union Pacific Railroad with over 45 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rose; 4 children; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 pm immediately followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 11, 2019
