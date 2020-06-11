Samuel McMillian
Collierville - Samuel McMillan, 85, of Collierville, TN, went to be with his Lord on June 8, 2020. He was born January 23, 1935, in Memphis, TN to Robert and Dixie McMillan (deceased). He graduated from Southside High School in 1956. Sam was a member of Germantown Baptist Church where he was previously active as a deacon, choir member and even dance instructor. His life revolved around assisting his incredible wife in caring for and educating children as they were owner/operators of McMillan and Thomson Dance Studios and also Happy Times Day Care, both at several locations through the years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Billie Joyce Thomson McMillan and his siblings Bonnie, Ray, Bobby and Donald. He is survived by his brother, William McMillan (Dona) of Georgetown, TX and daughters, Debbie McMillan Mills (Larry) of Collierville, TN, Tami Lynn McMillan of Germantown, TN, Dana Joyce McMillan of Rossville, TN; sons of a fourth daughter, Tina Sheri' Sitzes McMillan, preceding him in death: Dustin Benjaman Combs McMillan and Samuel Glenn Sitzes McMillan of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Keith Allen Mills (Aundrea) of Byhalia, MS and Erica Leigh Baumer of Collierville, TN; five great grandchildren, Rylie McKenzie Mills, Ethan Cole Mills and Hayley Coleen Mills of Byhalia, MS and Savannah Leigh Baumer and Lincoln James Baumer of Collierville, TN. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13 at Memphis Funeral Home Bartlett on 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, from 1:00 pm until the funeral service begins at 2:00 pm, with a family graveside service to follow afterwards. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.