Samuel Richard Adkins
Memphis - Mr. Samuel Richard Adkins, 79, of Memphis drifted into rest on June 28, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. He was born in Bruce, Mississippi to the late Howard Samuel Adkins and Eula Kathleen Killough Adkins. Richard was a skilled tradesman specializing in construction and painting for many years.
Richard leaves an expansive family to carry his memory; Three Sons, Jay Howard Adkins, Kevin Richard Adkins, and Samuel Jarret Adkins; Three Daughters, Melody Dawn Adkins, Sammi Jo Adkins, and Shana L. Adkins; One Daughter In Law, Sonia Veronica Adkins; One Brother, Jerry Paul Adkins; One Sister, Brenda Adkins Morris; Eleven Grandchildren and One Great Grandchild.
The family will receive friends on July 1, 2019 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce, Mississippi from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. with a funeral service begging at 12:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Mr.Adkins will be laid to rest in the Pittsboro Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019