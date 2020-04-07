Resources
Eads - William Smith was born on October 28, 1924 and departed this life on April 5 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved Wife Eunice Arendale Smith, his Father Nolan David Smith, his Mother Mary Van Smith and his Brother Nolan David Smith Jr.

Sam served in World War II and Korea as a B-29 Aircraft Mechanic. He loved Aviation, especially flying and working on airplanes. He was a retired Aircraft Mechanic from Northwest Airlines.

Sam leaves behind two daughters Rita S Beaty (Lavearl), Debra S DuVal (Michael), and one Son William D Smith (Marian). He also leaves behind two Sisters, Marie Parr and Martha Dean Jones.

Sam has eight Grand Children, nine Great Grand Children and six Great Great Grand Children.

Our Family would like to thank his friends and neighbors that were dear to him and helped look after him during his times of need. We sincerely appreciate all of you.

Due to current CDC restrictions the service will be limited.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
