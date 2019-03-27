Services
Roller-Citizens Funeral Home
621 West Chestnut Street
Marianna, AR 72360
(870) 295-2528
Sandra Sue "Sandy" Beauchamp was born January 23, 1947 in Jackson, Mississippi, and died in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 72. Sandy was a lifetime member of Marianna First United Methodist Church, attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, was a stewardess for American Airlines based in Dallas, Texas, and soon after began her career as a Registered Nurse. Beyond her professional career, her true passion came in the form of taking care of, and fiercely loving, all those who meant the world to her. She was a care taker to all family and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Worrell and Marjorie McLaughlin Beauchamp, and a brother, Jack Thomas Beauchamp. Loved ones surviving her are: son Jack Woodrow Harden III and wife Ashley of Marianna; daughter Amy Harden Traynom and husband Kenny of Memphis, Tennessee; grandchildren Harden Portis Perry of Fayetteville, Julia McLaughlin Perry of Dallas, Texas, and Amelia Page Harden and Jack Woodrow Harden IV of Marianna; sister-in-law Pamela Beauchamp; nephews Nicholas Beauchamp and Thomas Beauchamp; and niece Sarahjane Beauchamp.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Marianna First United Methodist Church, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Reverend Judy Clark officiating. Arrangements are being made by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in Marianna. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1064, Marianna, AR 72360 or to any .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019
