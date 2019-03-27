|
|
Sandra Beauchamp
Memphis, TN
Sandra Sue "Sandy" Beauchamp was born January 23, 1947 in Jackson, Mississippi, and died in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 72. Sandy was a lifetime member of Marianna First United Methodist Church, attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, was a stewardess for American Airlines based in Dallas, Texas, and soon after began her career as a Registered Nurse. Beyond her professional career, her true passion came in the form of taking care of, and fiercely loving, all those who meant the world to her. She was a care taker to all family and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Worrell and Marjorie McLaughlin Beauchamp, and a brother, Jack Thomas Beauchamp. Loved ones surviving her are: son Jack Woodrow Harden III and wife Ashley of Marianna; daughter Amy Harden Traynom and husband Kenny of Memphis, Tennessee; grandchildren Harden Portis Perry of Fayetteville, Julia McLaughlin Perry of Dallas, Texas, and Amelia Page Harden and Jack Woodrow Harden IV of Marianna; sister-in-law Pamela Beauchamp; nephews Nicholas Beauchamp and Thomas Beauchamp; and niece Sarahjane Beauchamp.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Marianna First United Methodist Church, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Reverend Judy Clark officiating. Arrangements are being made by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in Marianna. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1064, Marianna, AR 72360 or to any .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019