Limestone Chapel Funeral Home
322 Hwy 31 N
Athens, AL 35611
(256) 232-1051
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Long Crest Baptist Church
Memphis, TN
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Long Crest Baptist Church
Memphis, TN
More Obituaries for Sandra Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Dell Epps Johnston


1942 - 2019
Sandra Dell Epps Johnston Obituary
Sandra Dell Epps Johnston

Athens, AL - Mrs. Sandra Dell Epps Johnston, age 77 of Athens, AL passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Madison, AL. Mrs. Johnston was born on May 13, 1942 in Memphis, TN to Mose Drew Epps and Frances Sanders Epps.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Joseph Johnston; 2 sisters and 1 granddaughter.

Mrs. Johnston is survived by her children, Rick E. Kimler (Jennifer Lyn), Charles W. Kimler, Saundra D. AuBuchon (Alan) and Johnny J. Johnston; grandchildren, Lindsey Bragg (Stephen), Christopher Kimler , Cynthia Kimler , Brandon Kimler, Lexie Kimler, Elisha Simpson, Laura Clem and Chandler Johnston; great-grandchildren, Eden Clem, Lila Clem, George Simpson, Abigail Clem, Atticus Bragg and Lincoln Bragg.

The service for Mrs. Johnston will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Long Crest Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:45 prior to the service. Burial will be in Forest Hills South Cemetery, Memphis, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude at .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019
