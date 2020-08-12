Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra E. Horton



October 8, 1949 -



August 10, 2020



Sandra E. Horton, 70, passed away on August 10, 2020. There will be a visitation on August 14, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., and a service on Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m., all at Promiseland Baptist Church, 3328 West Union Rd. Millington TN, 38053.



Interment in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, Tn. Please wear your mask



Jefferson Mortuary Inc., 7788 Church St., Millington, TN, 38053, 901-872-8800









