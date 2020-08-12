1/
Sandra E. Horton
1949 - 2020
Sandra E. Horton

October 8, 1949 -

August 10, 2020

Sandra E. Horton, 70, passed away on August 10, 2020. There will be a visitation on August 14, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., and a service on Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m., all at Promiseland Baptist Church, 3328 West Union Rd. Millington TN, 38053.

Interment in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, Tn. Please wear your mask

Jefferson Mortuary Inc., 7788 Church St., Millington, TN, 38053, 901-872-8800




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Promiseland Baptist Church
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Promiseland Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
JEFFERSON MORTUARY
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-8800
