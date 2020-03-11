|
|
Sandra G Devine
Memphis - Sandra G Devine, 57 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Methodist Hospice House in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Thursday, February 28, 1963 in Starkville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Devine and the late Thelma Hughes Devine. Surviving are sister, Sharon D Harris (Jeffery) of Memphis, TN. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:55 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church Broad Street, 2835 Broad Ave, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at First Baptist Church Broad Street located at 2835 Broad Ave Memphis, Tennessee 38112. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN. Online contributions to LOC can be made at www.loccares.org, checks should be made payable to LeMoyne-Owen College and mailed to: Office of Institutional Advancement LeMoyne-Owen College 807 Walker Avenue MEMPHIS, TN 38126-9989.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020