Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Devine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra G. Devine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra G. Devine Obituary
Sandra G Devine

Memphis - Sandra G Devine, 57 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Methodist Hospice House in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Thursday, February 28, 1963 in Starkville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Devine and the late Thelma Hughes Devine. Surviving are sister, Sharon D Harris (Jeffery) of Memphis, TN. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:55 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church Broad Street, 2835 Broad Ave, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at First Baptist Church Broad Street located at 2835 Broad Ave Memphis, Tennessee 38112. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN. Online contributions to LOC can be made at www.loccares.org, checks should be made payable to LeMoyne-Owen College and mailed to: Office of Institutional Advancement LeMoyne-Owen College 807 Walker Avenue MEMPHIS, TN 38126-9989.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -