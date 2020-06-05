Sandra Gayle Tyson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Gayle Tyson

Memphis - Sandra Gayle Tyson, 77 of Memphis TN, passed away suddenly on June 3, 2020. She graduated from Messick High School in 1960. She was beautiful in heart and spirit. Her beauty in her younger years, earned her the honor of being crowned runner up for Miss Memphis.

Sandra is predeceased by her parents, Dorothy I. Smith and Trent Tyson.

She leaves her cousin, Sharon Tyson along with her close friend, Dan Phillips and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. She also leaves behind a set of family and friends in Atlanta from the period of time in her life when she resided there.

Please send any memorials in her honor to the charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved