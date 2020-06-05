Sandra Gayle Tyson
Memphis - Sandra Gayle Tyson, 77 of Memphis TN, passed away suddenly on June 3, 2020. She graduated from Messick High School in 1960. She was beautiful in heart and spirit. Her beauty in her younger years, earned her the honor of being crowned runner up for Miss Memphis.
Sandra is predeceased by her parents, Dorothy I. Smith and Trent Tyson.
She leaves her cousin, Sharon Tyson along with her close friend, Dan Phillips and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. She also leaves behind a set of family and friends in Atlanta from the period of time in her life when she resided there.
Please send any memorials in her honor to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.