Sandra Green
Collierville - Sandra Green went home to be with the Lord, September 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Buddy" Green, her mother and father, Lillian and Vester Raessler, and her sister Barbara Keller. Sandra is survived by her daughter Mindy (Ray) Stidham and son Mark (Susan)Green, her brothers Robert (Anita) Raessler, Rick (Debbie) Raessler, and Rocky (Leah) Raessler, her sister Karyl (Doug) Hart, her second mother Norma Raessler, her brother-in-law Walter Keller, six grandchildren: Heather (Josh) Bandy, Ben (Shannon) Stidham, Taylor (Jose)Orozco, Hannah Green, Jack Green, and Jacob Green, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who loved her dearly.
Sandra graduated from Messick High School and Methodist School of Nursing. She enjoyed her career of being a registered nurse and taking care of others. Sandra loved her family deeply. Her favorite past times were reading and talking to her family members. She always had a smile to share and a story to tell.
Sandra enjoyed attending Collierville United Methodist Church and worshiping Jesus with her friends.
Visitation will be Thursday from 12-1pm with a graveside service immediately following all at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Please send memorials to the Collierville United Methodist Church Open Door Sunday School Class or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.