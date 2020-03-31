|
|
Sandra Lee Noblin
Eads - Sandra Lee Noblin, 80, of Eads, TN passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Mrs. Noblin retired after 30 years from BPI Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Allyn Noblin .
Sandra leaves three children, Gerald V. Finger ( Lisa) of Bartlett, Deborah Rosenbaum of Bartlett and Tracey Pierce (Pat) of Eads, TN; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and one brother, James Morgan (Sarah) of Ocean Spring, MS
There will be a private service for the family only.
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020