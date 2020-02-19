|
Sandra Louise Wilson
Arlington - Sandra Louise Wilson, age 73, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away on Monday February 17, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Willie Wilson, her daughters; Angela Wilson, Rebecca Manley (Bill), Sherri Rhynes (Ronnie), six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one brother, Tommy Blanton.
The family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, with a funeral service at 10am, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020