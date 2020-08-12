Sandra Sue Majkrzak
Memphis, TN - Sandra Sue Majkrzak, (Marshak) 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on September 8th, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee. Sandra enjoyed many activities, including coaching and playing softball; being a Cub Scout Den Mother; and helping with beauty pageants while she was a member of the Frayser Jaycettes. She spent many years as a part of The Memphis Gridiron Show cast. Sandra retired after many years from Catherine's. She also loved her Alabama Crimson Tide and Memphis Tigers. As her family grew, she became everyone's Mawmaw, whether they were family or friends. Sandra always did whatever she could to be a part of the lives of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephew's lives, often showing her love by sewing costumes, baking birthday cakes, working jigsaw puzzles, and attending school or church events- this is what made her the happiest. She was a woman of faith and she showed it in her love for her family. We love and miss you, our Mom, our Momma, our Mawmaw, our Angel! She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Johnson; her mother, Cynthia Hoffman, and a sister, Penny Hartley. Survivors include four children, Susan Guess (Bill), Debbie Perry (David) Leslie Stewart (Mark) and Ronald B. Majkrzak (Karen); a sister, Debbie Hedges (Bill) and a brother, Billy Robinson. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Nicholas Majkrzak (Lindsey), Brittany Majkzrak, Victoria Pastorius (Mike), Heather Nordtvedt (Matt), Dustin Perry (Raegan), Br. Dylan Perry, Jordan Whitten (Jackie), Hannah Guess (Mitchell) and four great grandchildren, Lily, Zoey, Cooper, Helen and her beloved companion Booger and many grandpups. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, American Diabetes Association, or an Animal Rescue of Choice. A memorial service was held at Church of Incarnation in Collierville, TN on August 8, 2020. The inurnment will be at Church of Incarnation Columbarium. Online condolences may be expressed at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com