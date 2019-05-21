|
Sandra Watson-Posey
Memphis - Mrs. Sandra Watson-Posey, age 59, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 AM in the Brownsville Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 5 PM to 7 PM in the Brownsville Funeral Home.
Sandra was a travel agent manager for over 38 years in the Memphis area. Mrs. Posey was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Gladie Robison Watson. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Posey, Memphis, TN, three sisters: Linda Pratt, (Charles), Gale Scott (Phil) both of Brownsville, TN, Tammie Maw (Andy) Collierville, TN, two nieces, Amy Spotts, Madison Maw, two nephews, Jay Pratt and Drew Maw. Memorials are requested to the Brownsville/Haywood County Animal Shelter, c/o Judy Mouser, P.O. Box 449, Brownsville, TN 38012.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 21, 2019