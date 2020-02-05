|
Sandra Young Balben
Sandra Young Balben was surrounded by family on Sunday, February 2, 2020, when she went to be with the Lord. She was born 77 years ago this Saturday in Memphis, TN to Charles and Sara Young. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her dear brother, Charles W. Young, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Young Schultz, of Hot Springs, and her two grandchildren; Madison Charles Vardal of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sarah Vardal of Hot Springs. She also leaves behind a sister, Deborah Young Masters of Hot Springs.
Sandra was an absolutely beautiful person both inside and out. Over the course of her life, she had many amazing adventures. Her intrepid spirit led her all over the country and world. She received her Master's degree from Memphis State, but her love for learning never ended. She read everything from history to gardening and was often found asleep with her glasses on top of her nose-tip and book in her hands.
Voted "Wittiest Girl" in her senior class at Central High in Memphis, she always had everyone, including herself in stitches, which only made you laugh harder with love at her throaty, infectious laugh.
Sandra tackled adversity in her life with bravery, poise and courage. She had the uncanny knack of making all things beautiful; her absence leaves a hole in our hearts and lives that can never be filled. We will miss her every day.
Please come and share some of your personal stories of this stunning lady with us. A celebration of Sandra's life will be on her birthday at 11:00 am Saturday, February 8th, at Canale Funeral Directors in Memphis, TN with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Stop Animal Cruelty in Malvern, Arkansas.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020