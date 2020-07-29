1/
Santo J. Romeo
Santo J. Romeo

Hendersonville - Santo J. Romeo, 78, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away peacefully, holding his wife's hand, at Elizabeth House on July 23, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer. He was born, May 14, 1942, in Memphis, TN, to Bettye Lucchesi and the late Santo Joseph Romeo Sr., a WWII casualty. In addition to his father, Mr. Romeo was preceded in death by his step-father, Louis Tony Lucchesi Sr., his nephew, Sam Dino Jr. and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Romeo; his mother, Bettye Lucchesi; his sister, Ann Dino (Sam); his brothers Tony Lucchesi (Nancy) and Angelo Lucchesi (Judy); his brother-in-law Raymond Russolillo (Bonnie); and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-great-nephews; and his beloved Pekingese, Bailey.

The family will gather with friends, Friday, July 31, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M., in the chapel at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home, 125 S. Church St. Hendersonville NC

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Santo's memory be directed to either the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.

An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Thos Shepherd & Son
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
