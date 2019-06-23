|
Sanverneado "Sam" Crawford
- - Sanverneado "Sam " Crawford age 71 June 13, 2019. Army veteran, security guard, graduate of Father Bertrand High School Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2019, St Augustine Catholic Church 1169 Kerr Ave 9:00 AM until of Funeral Mass 10; 30 AM. Interment West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Father of Camille Newman, Tamara Carroll, LaQuitia Crawford. Brother of Tina Crawford. Survived by Six grandchildren, one great-grandchild other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 235 8169.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 23, 2019