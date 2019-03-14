Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Ave.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Sara A. Fratini Obituary
Sara A. Fratini

Memphis, TN

Sara A. Fratini, 87 of Memphis, TN passed on March 10, 2019. Sara was born January 26, 1932 in Elora, TN, a native of Nashville, TN and lived her married life in Memphis.

Sara was a wonderful, loving and committed mother, grandmother and wife of 51 years to Fred J. Fratini, who preceded her in death. Sara had a tender heart towards children, assisting those with Cerebral Palsy as a former member of Cer-Pal. She was a strong believer in St. Jude Children's hospital in Memphis and had been an active Member of Friends of the Pink Palace Museum in her younger years. She also was involved mother at St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic Mother's Club.

Sara is survived by her two children, Steven J. Frattini of Memphis, daughter, Gina F. Quarles of Nashville, and grandson Ryan J. Quarles of Nashville…and her beloved dog, Sox.

The family will gather to receive friends at 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Ave. Ext., and then a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave.

Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis are welcome.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019
