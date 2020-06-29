Sara Beth Tyler
Sara Beth Tyler

Cordova - Sara Beth Tyler, 59, of Cordova, TN passed away June 27th, 2020.

Sara was a nurse for Methodist for many years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Willits and her father, Richard Walton.

Sara is survived by her husband of 27 years, Greg Tyler; her daughter, Shae Tyler-Long and her husband Caleb; her sister, Leslie Westbrook; her brother, John Smith; and her cousins, Ed and James Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Wednesday, July1st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 10:00am.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
