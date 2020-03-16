Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:15 PM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Swink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Bruce Swink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Bruce Swink Obituary
Sara Bruce Swink

Olive Branch, MS - Sara Bruce Swink, 78, of Olive Branch, MS passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Ms. Swink was preceded in death by her three late husbands: Herman B. Little, Louis Favati, and Russell Swink; daughter, Tracy Celeste Crouch; and brother, George D. Muse, Jr. She is survived by her son, Timothy Christopher Little(Jenna); grandchildren: Michael C. Little, Stephen P. Little, Tara Crouch, Aaron Crouch, Samantha Crouch, and Christian B. Little; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Muse White. A graveside service for Ms. Swink will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery rotunda building.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -