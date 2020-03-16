|
|
Sara Bruce Swink
Olive Branch, MS - Sara Bruce Swink, 78, of Olive Branch, MS passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Ms. Swink was preceded in death by her three late husbands: Herman B. Little, Louis Favati, and Russell Swink; daughter, Tracy Celeste Crouch; and brother, George D. Muse, Jr. She is survived by her son, Timothy Christopher Little(Jenna); grandchildren: Michael C. Little, Stephen P. Little, Tara Crouch, Aaron Crouch, Samantha Crouch, and Christian B. Little; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Muse White. A graveside service for Ms. Swink will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery rotunda building.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020