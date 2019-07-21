|
|
Sara Elizabeth Cox Ward
Ridgeland, MS - Sara Elizabeth Cox Ward died peacefully on July 12th at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi after battling narcolepsy and Alzheimer's. She was 84 years old.
She was born in 1935 in Jackson, Tennessee growing up on McCorry Street with all her close friends and family. She attended Christian college where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She married her husband John and moved to McKenzie, Tennessee. She finished her college education at Bethel College and Union University while working at her father-in-laws business, Ward Coffee and Tea Company. After graduation she followed her passion of teaching elementary students. In 1968, her family moved to Memphis, Tennessee where she continued to teach while going to Memphis State University to get her Masters degree in elementary education. She became an elementary guidance counselor for the city of Memphis elementary schools where she worked for over 30 years helping the children of Memphis. After retiring, Sara and John moved to Brandon, Mississippi to be close to her sons' family.
Sara will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, teacher and guidance counselor. She loved working in the yard and had a true green thumb with plants.
She is survived by her husband John, her son Greg (Kathy), grandsons Doug (Alyson) and John (Hillary), sister Lou Ebert, sister-in-law Donna Ward and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family funeral celebrating her life on Friday, July 19th.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donating to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157 where she was so blessed to be taken care of in her final days.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019