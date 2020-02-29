|
Sara Lee Robertson Jones
Sara Robertson Jones passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2020, at the age of 90. Sara spent her final years in Venice, Florida enjoying the sunshine and tropical landscape just as she wished.
She was born on May 20, 1929 in Mayfield, Kentucky and is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Robert Carroll Jones and her son, Stephen Rodgers Jones.
She is survived by her children; Jennifer Jones Hamilton (Ralph), Catherine Ann Jones, Robert Jeffrey Jones and Julia Jones Joyner (Jerry); nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Robertson Hogan (Bob).
She worked for the Immigration and Naturalization Service with the Federal Government for 35 years. She was a docent for ten years at Lichterman Nature Center and a longtime member of the Memphis Chapter Tennessee Ornithology Society. She was a member of Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary which was a favorite place for her to visit during her Southwest Florida years.
The family would like to thank many friends who provided love and encouragement during her journey and requests any memorials be made to the Memphis Chapter TOS, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020