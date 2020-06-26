Sara Olson Page Lott
1962 - 2020
Sara Olson Page Lott

Bartlett - Sara Olson Lott, age 58, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Thursday June 18, 2020. Sara was born January 24, 1962 to the late Frederick Rockwell Olson and Karen Correll Creasy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was born 16 months after her brother, Mark Olson. They were instant best friends for life. The family moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1968 when Sara's father, an engineer for Exxon was transferred and then twenty months later they were transferred to Memphis where they planted their roots and settled into their new home.

Sara was a graduate of Immanuel Lutheran School and Craigmont High School. Afterwards she worked at Dynasteel for many years.

She married the late Mike Page in 1985 and later married Andrew Lott. Sara was a beautiful soul inside and out. She never met a stranger and was wonderful with children. Sara loved to cook and garden. She was very creative and artistic. Sara loved doing crafts and was very talented at home decorating.

She is survived by her parents, Karen and Murray Creasy, her brothers Mark and Paul Olson(San Francisco, CA, and sister, Krista Clatterbuck (Bob) of Lakeville, MN, her children Kiley and Blake Page, her grandsons Landon Johnson and Jagar Page, her stepsisters; Rebecca Dawson (Mack) Angela Billings (Greg), Marilyn Norman (Rick), and Christy Barger and a world of friends.

Sara is preceded in death by her father, Frederick Rockwell "Rocky" Olson, her maternal grandparents Jane and Charles" Mac" Correll and her great aunt Alice Baldwin.

A private funeral and burial service were held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Sara's family.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
