Sara Sparr Taylor
Memphis - Sara Sparr Taylor, of Memphis, Tennessee, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Baptist Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Memphis September 14, 1924, Sara Taylor was a lifelong Memphian. She was one of four daughters, "the Sparr Girls", of Sara Woodman Sparr and Dr. Harold Adams Sparr. After graduating from Central High School in 1942 she entered Southwestern College at Memphis where she majored in chemistry and met her husband, Dr. Jack Howard Taylor, later professor of physics at Southwestern (Rhodes College).
In their 68 years of marriage, Sara and Jack reared their four sons and were 'hands on' helping with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sara was a quiet pillar of the extended family and community, and was a cherished mentor to all.
As a member of Evergreen Presbyterian Church since 1956, she repeatedly served as an Elder and teacher. At Evergreen she helped organize and maintain a Food Pantry, which continually contributed to the Mid-South Food Bank to feed the needy.
She was a longtime volunteer to Scouting in Memphis and the Memphis Heart Association. For many years she helped in her neighborhood precinct as a Voting Poll Worker and later Voting Poll Officer.
Sara was a tireless servant and wore many hats. As a valued counsel, educator, accomplished 'chef', artist, seamstress, gardener, and modeler she served all in what ways she could.
She was predeceased by her husband; son, Jack Howard Taylor Jr.; and sister, Christine Rukendorfer, all of Memphis.
Sara is survived by three sons and their spouses William Sparr Taylor (Nancy), John Charles Taylor (Ginger), and Harold Sparr Taylor (Carol) all of Memphis. Her two surviving sisters are Molly Gary of Memphis and Katherine Adams of Olga, Washington.
"Nana" is also survived by ten devoted grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to commence at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mid-South Food Bank, Rhodes College, or Evergreen Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 13, 2019