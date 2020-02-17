|
|
Sarah Anne Vinick
Collierville - Sarah Anne Vinick of Collierville, Tennessee was called home suddenly on November 5, 2019. Sarah was born June 19, 1993 to Barry & Cynthia Vinick. She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother & friend. Sarah is survived by her daughter, Isabella, as well as by both parents, and by her brothers Matthew Murphy, Ryan Murphy and Nathan Murphy. A memorial for Sarah will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am at Central Church in Collierville, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020