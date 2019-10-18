|
|
Sarah Bridges
Memphis - Sarah Marie Bridges, 85, formerly of Drummonds, TN, passed away in the early morning of Friday, October 18, 2019, of natural causes after a long illness.
She was born November 5, 1933 in Tipton County, TN and was the daughter of William and Lavee Hutchison of Drummonds, Tn. She worked for Ring Electric, Hi-Speed Electric and General Electric before she became a full-time homemaker and loved her family, gardening, fishing and the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Andrew Bridges, and her son, Troy Dean Bridges; four sisters, Helen Leach, Frances Bridges, Shirley Mitchem, Doris Price, and one brother, Billy Dean Hutchison.
Sarah leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Roy Gene and Patricia Bridges; three grandchildren, Lisa Ann Marie Lindsey (Dell) of Olive Branch, Ms, Gregory Andrew Bridges (Shannon) of Memphis, and Medina Krenshaw of Tipton County. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and multitudes of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 8pm on Sunday, October 20th. A service will be held on Monday, the 21st at 11am, both at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment will follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019