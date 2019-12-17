|
|
Sarah C. Johnson
Memphis - Sarah C. Johnson, 90, of Memphis, TN went peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on December 15, 2019. She was a longtime, faithful member of First Assembly of God Church on Walnut Grove. For many years she volunteered her time at Ellendale School and the VA Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Ashley Cullum and Emma Cullum Wilkerson; and one great-grandchild, Dillon Beville. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband of 71 years, Milton Johnson; daughters, Sharon Walker and Rhonda Wallace(Don); five grandchildren: Angela Pilant, Andrea Whalen, Whitney Walher, Ashley Powers(Chris), and Brandon Wallace(Christina); and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 pm. All services and entombment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East. She loved her family dearly and will be forever missed. The family requests that memorials be sent to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019