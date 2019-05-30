Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Sarah Cornelia Mitchell Obituary
Sarah Cornelia Mitchell

Millington - Sarah McClain Hinsley Gilchrist Mitchell, 95, of Millington, Tennessee passed away May 27, 2019. She was retired from S. Fargotstein & Sons, a member of Faith Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Bartlett, Tennessee and a life member of Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Branch 231.

She was preceded in death by husband Harold "Mitch" Mitchell; son Barry T. Hinsley; and her grandson Robert "Toby" Gibson.

She is survived by daughter, Terri Tibbs and husband Mike, four grand-children: Jenny and Kevin Tibbs, Todd and Russell Hinsley, and two great grandsons, Keegan and Cody Floyd.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time.

The family requests memorials to Faith Cumberland Presbyterian Church Brown Learning Center, Bartlett, Tennessee or Unity Hospice Savannah, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019
