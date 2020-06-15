Sarah Downs Houston
Memphis - Sarah Downs Houston, 96 years old, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Mrs. Houston was born in Collierville, Tennessee to the late Taylor & Marguerite Higgs Jones. Sarah graduated from Collierville High School, was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, worked for the Shelby County Government and later retired from the University of Memphis.
Sarah is survived by her sons Linn (Joanne) Goldsmith and William (Susan) Downs; grandchildren Jason Byrd, Whitney (Danny) Calhoun and Will Downs; and great-grandchildren Kinsley and Isaac Byrd.
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, the 17th of June from noon until services begin at two o'clock in the afternoon all at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W. Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.
Online condolences, directions and service details may be found through www.colliervillefuneralhome.com.
Memphis - Sarah Downs Houston, 96 years old, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Mrs. Houston was born in Collierville, Tennessee to the late Taylor & Marguerite Higgs Jones. Sarah graduated from Collierville High School, was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, worked for the Shelby County Government and later retired from the University of Memphis.
Sarah is survived by her sons Linn (Joanne) Goldsmith and William (Susan) Downs; grandchildren Jason Byrd, Whitney (Danny) Calhoun and Will Downs; and great-grandchildren Kinsley and Isaac Byrd.
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, the 17th of June from noon until services begin at two o'clock in the afternoon all at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W. Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.
Online condolences, directions and service details may be found through www.colliervillefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.