Sarah Frances Caveness BeanSarah Frances Caveness Bean, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 2, 2020. She was born an only child to her loving and doting parents, Adrian and Lena Caveness on September 24, 1932, in Tishomingo County, Mississippi. She married the love of her life, A.T. Bean, on September 10, 1949, who proceeded her in death in 2001.Sarah was a woman of strong faith and lived her life as a virtuous Proverbs 31 woman. She was faithful and truthful and believed in the power of prayer. She took care of her household and taught her children well. Her husband, children, and grandchildren looked up to her and admired her. The Bean family became devoted members of Graceland Baptist Church in 1956. She enjoyed Sunday morning worship and fellowship with her dear friends in the Shining Lights Sunday School class. She also cherished her time teaching second grade Sunday school with her precious friend, Mary Frances Wheeler, for over 20 years.Sarah believed that cakes or brownies could cure anything and she always ensured that no one left her home hungry. Those who visited while on a diet didn't stand a chance. Sarah's heart seemed most full when surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the kitchen table sharing a meal, followed by a mean game of marbles or any card game. Grandmother, as her grandchildren lovingly called her, was the world's best back scratcher, pallet maker, and grilled cheese chef. She never missed a celebration, graduation, shower, recital, or sporting event, even if it if meant traveling to see one of her "grands" on stage for only 10 seconds!Sarah had a strong creative gene and enjoyed painting in acrylics and oils. She had a fabulous sense of style and was dressed to the nines from head to toe. She loved accessories, shoes, and purses and proudly passed this trait on to her daughters and granddaughters. She was crafty and skilled in sewing anything from curtains, to prom dresses, to baby doll clothes, to Shirley Temple and Carmen Miranda costumes. She also valued the art of a handwritten letter and never missed the opportunity to send a card. Sarah loved her Bible, Westerns, Snickers, Fantas, picture albums, road trips, shopping, her little pillow, checking her mailbox, and holidays. Her favorite Bible verse was John 14:1-3.Sarah was well-liked by all who knew her. She made it a point to be kind to everyone and build a relationship with them. Be it her mailman, her pharmacist, the beach lifeguard, her waitress, her mechanic, or the customer service clerk at Goldsmith's, Sarah showed an interest in the life of those whose path she crossed and the value in getting to know someone and making them feel important. People liked to see her coming, as they could certainly count on a smile and a laugh.Sarah's children and grandchildren were her finest accomplishment in life. She loved her daughter-in-law and sons-in-law well and treated them like they were her own. She put family first and raised her children to do the same. Sarah leaves behind 4 children Deborah Bean Campbell (Robert), Michael E Bean (Charlie), Libby Bean Burdick (Anthony), Holly Bean Claypool (Mike), 10 grandchildren {Andrea Bean ( Kurt Clemence), Brad Bean, Candace Bean Guardado (Jimmy), Katherine Campbell Simmons (Donnie), Lee Campbell Sandberg (Zach), Ian Burdick, Peyton Burdick, William Claypool, Andrew Claypool, and Sarah Grace Claypool} and 7 great-grandchildren (Ireland Fowinkle, Marley Guardado, Javonni Guardado, Connell Simmons, Lena Simmons, Zoe Sandberg, and Wills Sandberg), and 3 step-granddaughters and 17 step-great-grandchildren.Sarah's family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the tender and loving care that she received at The Memphis Jewish Home during the end of her life. They ensured that she was well dressed each day, complete with jewelry and lipstick, which mattered to her. Just as Sarah treated everyone she met with dignity and respect, those at The Memphis Jewish Home did the same for her.The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until service time at 4:00 pm, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Gracewood Baptist Church, 8551 Getwell Rd Southaven, MS, 38672.Memorials may be sent to her church or The Memphis Jewish Home 36 Bazeberry Rd. Cordova, TN 38018